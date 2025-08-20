Epic Universe projected to bring $2 billion boost to Central Florida economy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Florida’s newest gate, Epic Universe, is projected to bring in a $2 billion boost for the Central Florida economy this year, according to an economic study from the University of Central Florida.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced a record-breaking quarter for Florida tourism, as the state welcomed 34.4 million travelers in the second quarter of 2025.

READ: Epic Universe opens with fireworks, celebrities, economic promise

Universal Destinations & Experiences contracted Snaith, a nationally recognized economist and Director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting, to perform an economic impact analysis that “details the positive impact of Universal Orlando Resort on the local and national economy, and the additional benefit Epic Universe will have in its first year of operations and beyond.”

Snaith’s report projects that “in its first year of operation, Epic Universe [will] generate $2 billion for the state of Florida alone.” For the nationwide economy, Snaith projects a $11 billion boost as a result of the direct investment in Epic Universe.

For comparison, in the same fiscal quarter, the Walt Disney Company reported a total $6.5 billion in revenue across both domestic parks (Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, and the Walt Disney World Resort here in Orlando), with an operating income of $1.8 billion, a 9% increase in revenue and a 13% rise in operating income year-over-year.

According to the report, the park’s construction generated 65,000 new jobs, with 17,500 permanent jobs expected in its first year of operation. In 2023, Universal Orlando generated 94,000 jobs across the country, “from highly skilled engineers, to construction crew, and software specialists to artists, architects, and more.”

Specifically in terms of tourism, $13 million in Tourist Development Tax (TDT) revenue is expected, due to “increased tourist volume, driven by short-term rentals off-site and the addition of 2,000 new hotel rooms within the Epic Universe resort complex.” These 2,000 rooms are spread throughout Epic Universe’s three new hotels, Helios Grand (500 rooms), and Stella Nova and Terra Luna (750 rooms each).

READ: Epic Universe promises to boost Central Florida’s economy, just how big will the impact be?

This increase in TDT revenue is expected to lead to an additional $230 million capital investment value increase, says the report, “considering current municipal bond rates, to support improvements across a variety of public use facilities.”

The report, however, did not address the growing concern over the strain new facilities have placed on Orlando’s infrastructure.

Additional traffic patterns were built to alleviate congestion and improve transit for tourists and park employees, including a new extension on Kirkman Road, but the long-term impact on traffic patterns and the need for additional expansions remain uncertain and unmentioned in the report.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group