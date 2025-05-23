Epic Universe opens with fireworks, celebrities, economic promise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe officially opened its gates on Thursday, marking the area’s first major U.S. theme park debut in more than two decades.

The celebration kicked off at 8 a.m. with a dazzling fireworks display over Celestial Park, the park’s central hub.

Due to overwhelming demand, Universal opened the park an hour earlier than scheduled to accommodate eager guests.

The festivities began the night before with a star-studded blue carpet event. Celebrities, including James and Oliver Phelps, Warwick Davis, and composer Danny Elfman, mingled with fans and shared their excitement about the park’s immersive experiences.

Epic Universe spans 750 acres and features five immersive lands:

Celestial Park: The central hub with gardens, waterways, and the Stardust Racers roller coaster.

Super Nintendo World: Featuring attractions like Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and Donkey Kong’s Mine-Cart Madness.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk: A dragon-themed land with interactive experiences.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic: Bringing the Fantastic Beasts era to life with the centerpiece ride, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Dark Universe: A gothic realm honoring Universal’s classic monsters with rides like Monsters Unchained.

The park’s development cost approximately $7 billion and is expected to create over 17,500 new jobs nationwide in its first year.

Economists project that Epic Universe will generate around $2 billion for Florida’s economy in its inaugural year, including significant contributions to state and local taxes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group