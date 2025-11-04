Election Day 2025: All Eyes on the Battle for District 5 Council Seat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando voters take to the polls today to decide who will take the District 5 City Council seat in the controversial battle between incumbent Shan Rose and Regina Hill.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Hill, who served on the Orlando City Council for ten years, was arrested in March 2024 for alleged elderly exploitation and fraud.

The FDLE reported that Hill “fraudulently obtained a second power of attorney to purchase a home with the victim,” a 96-year-old woman, “as the co-signor without the victim’s knowledge or consent, for a cost exceeding $400,000.”

READ: Who is Regina Hill, the Orlando city commissioner who was arrested?

Hill also allegedly spent “over $100,000 of the victim’s money for her own personal benefit,” including perfume, dental surgery, and a facelift.

Four days after her arrest, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hill from office. Her next hearing is set for January 16.

Shaniqua “Shan” Rose won the June 2024 special election replace Hill and has since served as incumbent for the District 5 seat. Her induction into the seat will last until the end of Hill’s original term in January 2026.

Today’s election will decide whether Rose remains in that seat, Hill reclaims it, or latecomer Lawanna Gelzer pulls out an unprecedented victory.

Gelzer, a community advocate, has run a mostly self-funded campaign after filing for office in early September.

READ: WDBO Voter Guide

The three women have listed their priorities on their respective websites, with Hill saying she wants to focus on senior services and support, youth services and education, affordable housing, and public safety.

Rose’s “main attention” centers around youth and senior needs, neighborhood beautification, business assistance, and education, among other issues, while Gelzer’s priorities concern infrastructure, climate policies, transportation, and the homelessness crisis.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. To find your polling place, visit the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group