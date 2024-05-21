Today: Polls open for special election to fill Orlando’s District 5 seat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Polls opened Tuesday morning for a special election in Orlando’s Fifth District..

Seven people are vying to fill the seat of District 5 Commissioner.

That seat was held by Regina Hill.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hill after she was charged with fraud and elderly exploitation.

Voting will happen at a total of five polling places, which opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

District 5 residents can vote at their assigned polling location until 7 p.m.

To win the election, one of the candidates must get at least 50% plus one vote.

Otherwise, a runoff with the top two finishers of Tuesday’s race will happen on June 18.

The winner will serve on Orlando City Council through 2025 or until Hill’s case is resolved.

Residents eligible to vote are reminded to take a photo ID to their assigned polling place.

