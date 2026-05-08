ChatGPT’s ‘Trusted Contact’ will alert loved ones of safety concerns

OpenAI has introduced a new safety feature for adult users of its ChatGPT AI chatbot, allowing them to designate a trusted contact who will be alerted if discussions of self-harm are deemed a serious safety concern.

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The feature, called Trusted Contact, will notify the designated person without sharing chat details or transcripts.

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This new feature is part of OpenAI’s efforts to address concerns about user safety and follows the introduction of parental controls for teen users.

READ: ChatGPT, other chatbots approved for official use in the Senate

The company consulted with mental health experts and organizations specializing in suicide prevention to develop the feature.

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