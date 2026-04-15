ChatGPT meets coffee: Starbucks launches AI ordering tool

Starbucks has introduced a new ChatGPT-powered experience that allows customers to describe their mood or upload a photo to receive personalized drink suggestions.

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Customers can enable the Starbucks app through ChatGPT’s app directory and enter a prompt on the chatbot that includes “@Starbucks” to use the beta app.

The AI-powered tool integrates chat-based recommendations with the ordering process, enabling users to explore options in ChatGPT and complete checkout through the Starbucks app or website.

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This feature, currently in beta, aims to help users discover drinks they’ll love without needing to know specific menu items.

By leveraging AI technology, Starbucks is enhancing the coffee-ordering experience by translating customers’ inspiration into tailored drink suggestions based on their preferences and mood.

Starbucks is implementing a “Back to Starbucks” turnaround strategy, which includes adding seating, trimming the menu, and reintroducing tiers to its loyalty program.

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