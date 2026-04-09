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Florida launches investigation into alleged ChatGPT connection in FSU mass shooting

OpenAI faces subpoenas in Florida probe over alleged ChatGPT use by gunman in Florida State University shooting.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Florida launches investigation into alleged ChatGPT connection in FSU mass shooting Florida’s attorney general announced an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general announced an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT.

James Uthmeier says the state will demand answers regarding the platform’s connection to the Florida State University mass shooting on April 17, 2025.

Two people were killed, and five others were injured by gunfire during the shooting.

Attorneys for the family of one of the FSU victims say the suspect consulted ChatGPT to carry out the attack.

Uthmeier says they are in the process of issuing subpoenas.

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