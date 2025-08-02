2 sought after gunfire hits Osceola County McDonald’s

Local

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Osceola County are looking for two people after shots were exchanged outside a McDonald’s on Pleasant Hill Road. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bullet holes left a mark where deputies say two people started firing at each other. No one has come forward with any injuries.

Investigators say the building was hit multiple times.

A woman who says she visits this McDonald’s location daily says her boyfriend was working for DoorDash when he saw law enforcement surrounding the area.

“He was a little scared at first because he didn’t know what was going on. As he got closer, other people were leaving and coming in and whispering there was a shooting, and he thought, ‘Oh no, I don’t need to be around here,,” said Madrika Alexis.

Investigators say there were two shooters, and they’re asking if anyone has any information to give them a call.

