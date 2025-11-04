News

‘Inspect all candy’: Needles found in candy found to be child’s Halloween prank

By Laurel Lee
Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars, Incorporated and the Hershey Company.
(Leena Robinson/leekris - stock.adobe.com)
By Laurel Lee

Rockville, Maryland — A Halloween candy scare in a Maryland town was revealed to be a prank by a 9-year-old who placed sewing needles in their own candy bag.

Initially, police warned residents to inspect all candy after reports of needles in gummy bear packages.

The Rockville City Police Department confirmed that the candy scare was a hoax orchestrated by the child within the household where the report originated.

The child’s parents spoke with their children again, and the 9-year-old confessed to inserting needles into the candy just before their parents scanned it with a magnet.

No other incidents were reported, and police confirmed there was no malicious tampering with candy.

The police chief commended officers for their swift response and thorough investigation.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

