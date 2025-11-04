‘Inspect all candy’: Needles found in candy found to be child’s Halloween prank

Rockville, Maryland — A Halloween candy scare in a Maryland town was revealed to be a prank by a 9-year-old who placed sewing needles in their own candy bag.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Initially, police warned residents to inspect all candy after reports of needles in gummy bear packages.

The Rockville City Police Department confirmed that the candy scare was a hoax orchestrated by the child within the household where the report originated.

READ: Giving out free comic books for Halloween leads to obscenity charge

The child’s parents spoke with their children again, and the 9-year-old confessed to inserting needles into the candy just before their parents scanned it with a magnet.

No other incidents were reported, and police confirmed there was no malicious tampering with candy.

The police chief commended officers for their swift response and thorough investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group