Giving out free comic books for Halloween leads to obscenity charge

A woman was arrested for distributing an allegedly obscene comic book at a Halloween event in Sunset Beach, North Carolina.

The comic book, “Grendel Tales: Devil’s Hammer,” contained imagery deemed inappropriate for children, leading to complaints from parents.

The woman, Kathleen Lincoln, was charged with obscene literature and exhibitions.

The incident sparked a debate on social media about the content of the comic book and the appropriateness for children at the event.

Sunset Beach police emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of children at community events.

