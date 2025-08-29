Hiker attacked by bear in Glacier National Park

A 34-year-old hiker was injured by a bear at Glacier National Park when the animal charged at her while she was hiking with a partner.

The woman sustained injuries to her shoulder and arm after the bear swiped at her, but her hiking partner used bear spray to scare the bear away.

The hikers sent an SOS signal using an InReach device, and park staff and A.L.E.R.T. responded quickly to transport the injured woman to a hospital in stable condition.

The encounter was deemed a surprise defensive reaction by a sow with two cubs, and no action will be taken against the bear.

The Lake Janet Wilderness Campground has been temporarily closed as a precaution.

