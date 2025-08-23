U.S. Rep. proposes establishing Florida Springs National Park in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Randy Fine has proposed a bill to evaluate the possibility of creating a Florida Springs National Park, including the Ocala National Forest and nearby springs.

The proposed park aims to protect the Floridian aquifer and springs, which face threats from overdevelopment. The Ocala National Forest, covering 673 square miles and home to five major springs, would be a key part of this new national park.

Jonathan Rubin, president and executive director of the Clean Earth Initiative, supported the proposal, remarking that granting national park status could enhance protection for the springs inside the forest and in surrounding areas.

The Path to Florida Springs National Park Act was introduced on July 23 and referred to the Committee on Natural Resources. U.S. Rep. Randy Fine plans a press conference on August 25 in Ocala National Forest to announce the effort. The forest, the oldest east of the Mississippi, would be part of the park, including springs in Volusia, Flagler and other counties.

If successful, creating the Florida Springs National Park could offer a wonderful boost to protecting the region’s beautiful natural resources, helping to guard them against the challenges of overdevelopment.

