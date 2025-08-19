National Park Service fires biologist for hanging trans pride flag from Yosemite’s El Capitan

A wildlife biologist at Yosemite National Park was fired by the National Park Service for assisting in hanging a transgender pride flag from El Capitan in May.

The former employee, Shannon Joslin, was terminated for failing to demonstrate acceptable conduct, according to the termination letter.

The incident occurred after a new rule was introduced banning the display of large flags, banners, or signs from El Capitan.

The move is seen as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and political demonstrations.

Joslin, who identifies as nonbinary and is gay, believes the administration is using the firing to silence federal employees.

The 35-year-old had worked at the park for four years and is now fighting to get their job back.

