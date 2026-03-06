Entertainment

Stephanie Lamar|Honoree for March 6th, 2026

Stephanie Lamar

Stephanie Lamar was nominated by her coworker Kim who said, “Stephanie Lamar. We work at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs in the Sterile Processing department. We have a department that no one ever thinks about when they have surgery. Our goal is to keep patients safe and infection free. Stephanie is our department manager and is a true leader as well as work in the trenches with us. I would like to nominate her as the best healthcare front line worker because she also is the bomb! Thank you.”

Stephanie, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

