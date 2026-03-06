Stephanie Lamar|Honoree for March 6th, 2026

Stephanie Lamar was nominated by her coworker Kim who said, “Stephanie Lamar. We work at AdventHealth Altamonte Springs in the Sterile Processing department. We have a department that no one ever thinks about when they have surgery. Our goal is to keep patients safe and infection free. Stephanie is our department manager and is a true leader as well as work in the trenches with us. I would like to nominate her as the best healthcare front line worker because she also is the bomb! Thank you.”

Stephanie, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

