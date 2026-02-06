Kat Shorten|Honoree for February 6th, 2026

Kat Shorten was nominated by her friend Valerie who said, “Kat is a wonderful nurse and friend. Everytime I see her, she is always happy. If she finds out friends are at AdventHealth and she is on shift at the same location, she will take time on her lunch break to check on them. She did so when my husband was admitted. She is down to earth and has a heart of gold. She deserves this nomination!!!”

Kat, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Ford’s Garage.

