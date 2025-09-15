Entertainment

Jhené Aiko - Hispanic Heritage Month

By Gustavo Chacon
Jhene Aiko
By Gustavo Chacon

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th - October 15th, and to kick it off, I’m highlighting Jhené Aiko!

Her full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo. She’s hispanic on her mother’s side, being described as coming from Spanish, Dominican, and Japanese descent. Her maternal grandmother is Dominican. Dominicana ‘more, ‘pa que sepan!

She dated R&B singer, O’Ryan (Omarion’s younger brother) from 2005 - ’08, whom she was a child with. She’s currently dating rapper Big Sean, with whom she also shares a child.

Aiko got her start as a backup singer for B2K, eventually branching out on her own. She’s put out three studio albums:

  • Souled Out (2014)
  • Trip (2017)
  • Chilombo (2020)

Most recently, she was part of Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour. She’s expected to release a new studio album this year, tentatively titled JA4* as a placeholder.

0 of 29

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!