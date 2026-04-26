Armed suspect halted by Secret Service at White House event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump stated during his press conference that he and other top U.S. leaders were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

The President reported that the evacuation was triggered by a shooting outside the ballroom, where a suspect armed with multiple weapons was halted by the Secret Service. Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after the evacuation, mentioning the incident and confirming that the suspect was heavily armed before being stopped.

One Secret Service officer was shot during the incident but was protected by a bulletproof vest.

Earlier reports indicated the evacuation was due to an unspecified threat, with no immediate injuries. However, a law enforcement official later confirmed that a shooter had opened fire outside the event.

Regarding the officer who was shot, Trump said, “He was shot at very close range with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job.”

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this developing story as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group