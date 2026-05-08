Brooke Bilobrk|Honoree for May 8th, 2026

Brooke Bilobrk was nominated by her husband Marjio who said, “My wife Brooke should be nominated for this prize because she works in a local emergency room every day performing emergency ultrasound scans on patients. Not only does she risk her own personal health & safety every day, but she provides excellent kind & warm service to all her patients, offering imaging services that can help save lives. She looks for internal life-threatening issues that the doctors would not be able to see otherwise. Just recently she found appendicitis and a leg blood clot, saving 2 lives! She deserves to be recognized for all her hard work and dedication!”

Brooke, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

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