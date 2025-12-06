Weather

Central Florida weekend weather: Widespread rain & cooler temps ahead

By Daniel McFarland, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is pushing into Central Florida, bringing widespread rain chances to Orlando and surrounding areas this weekend.

Saturday, December 7 – Cloudy with Afternoon and Evening Showers

Expect mostly cloudy skies across Central Florida with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Rainfall will be light for most, but a quick downpour is possible. Winds will occasionally gust to 20 mph. Highs near 80°F.

Sunday, December 8 – Wettest Day of the Weekend

Rain chances increase significantly on Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin late morning, becoming more widespread through the afternoon and evening.

Some areas could see brief heavy downpours with rainfall totals up to ½ inch in a short time. The steadiest rain arrives Sunday evening. No severe weather or thunderstorms are expected. Highs drop to the mid-to-upper 70s.

Monday and Beyond – Drying Out and Cooler

Rain ends by early Monday morning (December 9). The rest of next week looks mostly dry and pleasant across Central Florida with highs in the low to mid-70s through Friday.

Summary for Orlando & Central Florida

  • Friday & Saturday: Near 80°F with increasing clouds
  • Sunday: Highs 75–78°F, best rain chance (especially evening)
  • Monday–Friday: Cooler and mostly dry, highs 72–76°F

Stay weather-aware this weekend if you have outdoor plans in Orlando, Daytona, or anywhere in Central Florida!

