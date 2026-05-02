Sports

Rice, Caballero homer to overcome Alonso's drive, Yankees beat Orioles 7-2 for 11th win in 13 games

Orioles Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Ben Rice follows through on a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, May 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — Ben Rice and José Caballero homered, Will Warren won his third straight start and the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Friday night for their 11th victory in 13 games, overcoming a home run by Pete Alonso in his return to New York.

Caballero, making the most of his chance to play while shortstop Anthony Volpe recovers from shoulder surgery, broke a 1-1 tie when he hit a solo shot in the second off Cade Povich (1-1).

Rice hit a three-run drive later in the inning, giving him 11 homers and 26 RBIs.

Warren (4-0) allowed two runs — one earned — and three hits in 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk, lowering his ERA to 2.39. The Yankees improve to an AL-best 21-11 and 5-0 in home series openers.

Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird finished a three-hitter.

Cody Bellinger put the Yankees ahead with an RBI double in the first but Alonso tied the score when he led off the second with his fifth homer, driving a sinker into the second deck in right field. Alonso left the New York Mets during the offseason for a $155 million, five-year contract with the Orioles.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge robbed former Fresno State teammate Taylor Ward of an extra-base hit with a leaping catch at the wall in the first.

Dylan Beavers hit a run-scoring grounder in the seventh after center fielder Trent Grisham allowed Samuel Basallo's single to bounce by him for an error.

Amed Rosario restored a four-run lead with an RBI single in the bottom half as Judge scored his 900th run, and Judge added a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Up next

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 4.20 ERA) was set to start Saturday opposite LHP Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.21)

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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