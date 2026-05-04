Rudy Giuliani recovering from pneumonia; in critical, but stable condition

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition. It is not known what landed him in the facility.

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Update 11:48 a.m. ET, May 4: Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, posted to X, that the former mayor is recovering from pneumonia, writing, “On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease.

“This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition.”

Goodman said Giuliani is breaking on his own, but is still listed in critical but stable condition.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia. On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease.



This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 4, 2026

Original report: Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, not only has not disclosed why the former mayor has been hospitalized, but also has not said how long he’s been there or what the prognosis is, The Associated Press reported.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said on X.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.



We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

Giuliani appeared on his online show, “America’s Mayor Live,” on Friday, coughing as the show began and sounding raspy, telling listeners, “My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I’ll get closer to the microphone.”

The show was broadcast from Palm Beach, Florida, WABC reported.

His show “The Rudy Giuliani Show” was last published on Wednesday, but he missed several episodes last month. He last produced episodes Monday through Friday in March, CNN reported.

Giuliani, first elected as New York City’s mayor in 1993, became “America’s mayor” after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He ran unsuccessfully for the Senate and the presidency before becoming an advisor and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, the AP reported.

Two former Georgia election workers won a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani after he tried to get the 2020 election results overturned. They were granted $148 million. He was also found in contempt of court and was on trial over his assets this past winter, according to the AP. He agreed to a deal that allowed him to keep homes and other items, including World Series rings, while paying unspecified compensation to the workers and promising to stop speaking ill of them.

Giuliani also pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges in Arizona, accused of election subversion, CNN reported.

He was disbarred in 2024 in New York in connection with the 2020 election.

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