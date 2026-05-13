Pirates ace Paul Skenes has thrown six no-hit innings against the Colorado Rockies

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has a no-hit bid through six innings against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner struck out 10 and walked none while facing the minimum 18 batters through six. Skenes' only miscue came when he hit Troy Johnston on the left foot with a 2-1 pitch in the fifth. Johnston was caught trying to steal second, ending the inning.

He threw 54 of 77 pitches for strikes.

Skenes struck out his first six batters before Willi Castro led off the third by laying down a bunt. The bunt went right back toward Skenes, who easily scooped it up and threw to first as the crowd at PNC Park booed.

Only three Rockies have managed to get the ball to the outfield, none of which came particularly close to falling for a hit.

The Pirates haven't thrown a no-hitter since Francisco Córdova and Ricardo Rincón combined to do it in a 10-inning victory over Houston on July 12, 1997.

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