NFL taking 2030 Super Bowl to Nashville and Titans' new enclosed stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL is taking the 2030 Super Bowl to Nashville and the Tennessee Titans' new Nissan Stadium after team owners voted Tuesday to hold the league's championship game in the Music City for the first time.

Once the Titans broke ground on the $2.1 billion enclosed stadium, a Super Bowl being played in Nashville appeared to be only a matter of time. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in November that Nashville lacked only the stage after setting a new standard for the league's annual draft with record attendance for the 2019 draft.

The Titans are on schedule to finish the new stadium directly across from the current Nissan Stadium in February, completing the three-year construction. Critics worried the planned capacity wasn't big enough to host a Super Bowl, though league officials were updated throughout the process.

Awarding the 2030 Super Bowl to Nashville gives the Titans three full seasons to work out any kinks.

Tuesday's announcement adds to the NFL's Super Bowl lineup of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, hosting in 2027, followed by Atlanta in 2028 and Las Vegas in 2029.

The NFL also announced that Minnesota will host the 2028 draft a decade after hosting its last Super Bowl in 2018. Pittsburgh drew a record 805,000 fans over three days this past April. Washington will host the 2027 NFL draft. Minnesota last hosted a Super Bowl in 2018.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Orlando, Florida, contributed to this report.

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