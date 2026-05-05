Arsenal reaches first Champions League final in 20 years after Saka's goal secures win over Atletico

LONDON — Arsenal is back in the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years thanks to a late first-half goal from Bukayo Saka that secured a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Saka was on hand to slot in the rebound after Leandro Trossard’s shot was saved by Jan Oblak in the 45th minute to put Arsenal up 2-1 on aggregate in the second leg of their semifinal.

The Gunners’ stingy defense did the rest as Arsenal has now kept a clean sheet at home in all three knockout rounds. The team also conceded a competition-low four goals in winning all eight of its matches in the league phase.

It will be only Arsenal's second final in Europe's premier competition, having lost the 2006 title match to Barcelona. This time it will face either defending champion Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30. PSG won the pulsating first leg of their semifinal 5-4, and the second leg is in Munich on Wednesday.

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