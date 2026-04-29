Arsenal and Atletico exchange penalty goals in 1-1 draw in 1st leg of Champions League semifinals

MADRID — Atletico Madrid and Arsenal exchanged penalties in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, a gritty encounter with plenty of intensity from start to finish even if it lacked the fireworks of a nine-goal thriller in Paris.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain had edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in France in Tuesday's semifinal.

Viktor Gyökeres put Arsenal ahead at the Metropolitano stadium by converting a 44th-minute penalty kick. Julián Alvarez equalized for Atletico — also from the penalty spot — in the 56th.

Arsenal was awarded another penalty in the 78th after Eberechi Eze was brought down by David Hancko inside the area, but the call was overturned — several moments later — after a video review.

The second leg is in London next Tuesday, when both clubs will try to return to the final after a long absence and earn a chance to win the European title for the first time.

“Here you have to suffer. Many teams have suffered here, including some of the best in the world," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said. "We had some good moments in the match and moments where we had to suffer. The margins are very slim. We are in an incredible position — the semifinal of the Champions League. We have to play in front of our people — it’s in our hands.”

In the league phase of the competition, Arsenal routed Atletico 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Atletico last made it to the Champions League final in 2016, when it lost to city rival Real Madrid.

“We tried,” Atletico midfielder Koke Resurreccion said. “We started losing with that penalty, which was doubtful, but the team recovered and we could equalize with a penalty ourselves. We had the opportunities to win, but it will all be decided in the second leg. I think we played a good match.”

Gyökeres broke the deadlock Wednesday from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the area by Hancko, who was a bit late to the ball and slightly bumped the Arsenal striker from behind. The buildup came after Atletico lost possession in attack.

“Overall I think it was a tough game, we know it’s a tough place to come, but it’s only halftime,” Gyökeres said. “We know when we play at home, with our fans, it’s going to be different for sure and we just have to do our job, be at our best, and for sure it’s going to be a good game at home.”

Arsenal last appeared in the final in 2006, when it lost to Barcelona.

Atletico’s penalty came after a handball by Arsenal defender Ben White following a shot by Marcos Llorente. The call came after a video review. Alvarez converted the penalty with a firm shot for his 10th Champions League goal this season. He had to be replaced later in the second half with an apparent injury.

The penalty was Arsenal’s first attempt on target, but both teams had exchanged a few early chances. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had made a nice save on a shot by Alvarez, and Martin Odegaard — who also was later substituted — had his dangerous strike from inside the area blocked by Atletico defenders.

Alvarez led the Atletico attack early but the connection with Antoine Griezmann and Ademola Lookman didn’t work well until the second half.

Alvarez almost curled in a free-kick strike after the break, and both Lookman and Griezmann had chances shortly afterward. Griezmann struck the post with a shot in the 63rd. Lookman, who had been doubtful to start because of a muscle injury, missed from close range later in the second half.

“We played a very good second half and had the chances to win the match,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.

Griezmann, who played his last Champions League match at home with Atletico, was named the most valuable player. The France star will join MLS club Orlando City this summer.

Many of the nearly 70,000 Atletico fans threw toilet paper from the stands before the match at the Metropolitano, creating a curtain of white paper.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.