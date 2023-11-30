Woman claiming to be former girlfriend of deceased mass shooter arrested following threats

A woman who claims to be the “ex-girlfriend” of Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos is arrested in Puerto Rico for making online threats.

Authorities say between May and October, 19-year-old Victoria Gabriela Rodríguez-Morales used multiple social media accounts to post the chilling threats, aiming them at schools, hospitals, and law enforcement officials in Uvalde, Texas, the site of the massacre where the lives of 19 children and two teachers were taken by Ramos in May of 2022 before he was shot and killed by officers at the scene.

Rodriguez-Morales faced similar charges in 2018, having also made threats to public officials in Texas. She returned to Puerto Rico upon being released in 2020, but continued making threats against the community, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Rodriguez-Morales could be sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison.

