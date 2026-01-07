Wendy’s trolls Chick-fil-A over Sunday closures

Wendy’s took a jab at Chick-fil-A’s “closed on Sundays” policy by setting up a food truck outside the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium on game day.

The food truck, dubbed “Tendy’s,” boasted that their “Chikin Doesn’t Skip Gameday.”

Wendy’s also displayed a billboard outside the stadium mocking Chick-fil-A’s Sunday closure policy, writing, “Chikin Available Any Givin Sunday. Unlike the Chikin Spot in There.”

The fast-food chain continued the trolling by flying a banner of the billboard phrase over the stadium adding, “lol we got a plane,” and posting on Instagram, “Chick-fil-A inside the stadium: Closed. Wendy’s outside the stadium: Wide open.”

Wendy’s stated that they stepped up to provide food for football fans when Chick-fil-A wouldn’t.

Chick-fil-A has yet to respond to Wendy’s taunts.

