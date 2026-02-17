WDBO Exclusive: Osceola Sheriff Blackmon discusses murder of three tourists with Scott Anez

ORLANDO, FLA. — Sheriff Blackmon is a long-time law enforcement leader with over 35 years of experience for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, is accused of killing three people in Kissimmee on Jan. 17th.

Following the shooting Attorney General James Uthmeier called for the ‘death penalty’ for Ahmad Jihad Bojeh.

According to Sheriff Blackmon: ’The department is aligned with Attorney General & we’d love to see the death penalty for this guy.’

Sheriff Blackmon also gave his thoughts on the current state of the Nancy Guthrie case: ‘It’s an odd case, with everything in technology today, I’m sure the FBI and other federal agents will be able to solve this puzzle.’

Sheriff Blackmon tells Scott Anez that: ‘the department has the entire shooting on video.’ (full interview seen below)

