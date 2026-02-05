Man faces second-degree murder charges after 3 tourists killed in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The state attorney’s office has filed three counts of second-degree murder against a suspect after three people were shot to death in Osceola County last month.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at a Kissimmee-area vacation rental home in the Indian Point Subdivision.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh for the deadly triple shooting.

Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said Bojeh posed a continuous threat to the neighborhood. “I can tell you he was a threat to that neighborhood all the time,” Blackmon said.

The shooting occurred as the victims were waiting for a new rental car after their original vehicle broke down.

The victims were identified as Columbus, Ohio, residents James Puchan, 68, and Douglas Kraft, 68, and Holland, Michigan, resident Robert Kraft, 70.

In a press conference soon after the shooting, Blackmon described the incident as “cold-blooded” and “premeditated.”

Documents show that Bojeh was initially arrested on three counts of first-degree murder.

However, court records filed Tuesday show Bojeh’s charges have been listed as three counts of second-degree murder.

