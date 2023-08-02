News

VIDEO: US Capitol Police respond to reports of active shooter in Senate office building

By Joe Kelley

From US Capitol Police:

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here.

