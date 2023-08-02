VIDEO: US Capitol Police respond to reports of active shooter in Senate office building

From US Capitol Police:

Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here.

"If you're inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter."

