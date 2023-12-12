News

VIDEO: Tucker Carlson predicts violence on American streets if Trump is convicted, jailed

Tucker Carlson is warning people that there will be violence if former President Donald Trump is convicted.

In a new interview, Carlson said, “If you leave people no alternative, then what do you think is gonna happen? You’re gonna get violence if you keep this s**t up. That’s just the truth. And I’m very upset about that. I don’t want that to happen.”

He went on to say, “Any rational person can see what’s coming. So, they have to stop this. The charges against Trump are not real. They’re not even for serious crimes.”

