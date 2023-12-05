News

VIDEO: Trump blasts attack ad claiming use of AI to make him ‘look bad,’ as ad authors deny claim

By Joe Kelley

Election 2024 Trump Iowa Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a caucus event, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette via AP) (Geoff Stellfox/AP)

Former President Donald Trump vehemently criticizes an attack advertisement alleging the use of artificial intelligence to portray him unfavorably. Trump’s objections are aimed at an ad created by The Lincoln Project, an organization openly opposed to him. The ex-president voiced his concerns through a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday night.

In his message, he accused The Lincoln Project, which he referred to as “perverts and losers,” of employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their fabricated television commercials. Trump asserted that the intention was to depict him in a negative light, comparing the attempt to make him appear as “bad and pathetic” as his political rival, Joe Biden. He further criticized news outlets, particularly Fox News, for airing these ads, contrasting their approach with what he perceives as favorable treatment of Biden by CNN and MSDNC.

Forbes sought a response from The Lincoln Project, which directed them to a statement by Rick Wilson, the co-founder, posted on X. Wilson retorted, stating that they didn’t require AI to portray Trump negatively and dismissed his objections, asserting that their portrayals reflect reality. Wilson concluded with a provocative remark, suggesting that Trump cannot look away from the unflattering depictions.

Here is the ad in question:

