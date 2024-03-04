News

VIDEO: Students caught licking feet and sucking toes at Oklahoma school-sanctioned event

By Joe Kelley

Students Caught Licking Feet and Sucking Toes at Oklahoma School-Sanctioned Event

By Joe Kelley

An Oklahoma high school is currently under scrutiny following the circulation of a viral video in which students were engaged in an unusual activity during a school-sanctioned fundraiser. The disturbing footage captures at least four students from Deer Creek High School lying on their stomachs on what appears to be a gymnasium floor, enthusiastically consuming peanut butter from their peers’ bare feet.

In the video, one student exclaims, “He is devouring those!” while others cheer in the background. An MC (Master of Ceremonies) oversees this bizarre competition.

Within just 24 hours, the video amassed nearly 50 million views on social media platforms, prompting a formal investigation by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. State Superintendent Ryan Walters expressed his disgust, stating, “This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating.”

The video was recorded during the Clash of Classes assembly, part of the high school’s week-long fundraiser for a local coffee shop that employs individuals with special needs, as reported by the Deer Creek School District.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!