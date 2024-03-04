VIDEO: Students caught licking feet and sucking toes at Oklahoma school-sanctioned event

An Oklahoma high school is currently under scrutiny following the circulation of a viral video in which students were engaged in an unusual activity during a school-sanctioned fundraiser. The disturbing footage captures at least four students from Deer Creek High School lying on their stomachs on what appears to be a gymnasium floor, enthusiastically consuming peanut butter from their peers’ bare feet.

🚨GRAPHIC WARNING- Video sent to FOX 25 shows students at Deer Creek High kissing and sucking on feet yesterday. @DCAntlers confirms the video, saying the students volunteered in challenges to help raise money for their annual philanthropy week. More at 9pm tonight on @OKCFOX. pic.twitter.com/3FaG8BbeAE — Wendy Suares📺 (@wsuares) March 1, 2024

In the video, one student exclaims, “He is devouring those!” while others cheer in the background. An MC (Master of Ceremonies) oversees this bizarre competition.

Within just 24 hours, the video amassed nearly 50 million views on social media platforms, prompting a formal investigation by the Oklahoma State Department of Education. State Superintendent Ryan Walters expressed his disgust, stating, “This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating.”

The video was recorded during the Clash of Classes assembly, part of the high school’s week-long fundraiser for a local coffee shop that employs individuals with special needs, as reported by the Deer Creek School District.

