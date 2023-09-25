News

VIDEO: President Biden’s cringe gaffe during speech calling LL Cool J ‘boy’

By Joe Kelley

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show LL Cool J performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

President Joe Biden is no stranger to gaffes, but this one is particularly uncomfortable.

Biden spoke at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference where LL Cool J and MC Lyte were in attendance being honored with the Phoenix Award.

First, Biden stumbled saying, “Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America , LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” which resulted in laughter.

In an attempt to recover, Biden made an even bigger gaffe saying, “By the way, that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

Biden’s use of “boy” led to a lot of negative feedback on X (formerly Twitter).

