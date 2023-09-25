VIDEO: President Biden’s cringe gaffe during speech calling LL Cool J ‘boy’

President Joe Biden is no stranger to gaffes, but this one is particularly uncomfortable.

Biden spoke at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference where LL Cool J and MC Lyte were in attendance being honored with the Phoenix Award.

First, Biden stumbled saying, “Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America , LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” which resulted in laughter.

In an attempt to recover, Biden made an even bigger gaffe saying, “By the way, that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

Biden’s use of “boy” led to a lot of negative feedback on X (formerly Twitter).

BIDEN: "LL J Cool J, uhh, by the way, that boy's got— that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs" pic.twitter.com/ulCQRkEp0l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023

