VIDEO: New York plastic surgeon is offering a $120,000 ‘Barbie Package’

Plastic surgeon Dr. Scott Blyer of Long Island is offering the full Barbie package for $120,000. Patients can transform into their version of the dream doll with a combination of surgeries, teeth whitening, and a “classic Barbie hair” dye job.

The combination of procedures depends on the patient. “For some it may just be a breast lift or Brazilian butt lift,” Dr. Blyer said. “For others, it’s liposuction with a breast augmentation and a couple of facial modifications.”

Every Barbie girl gets transportation to and from the procedure in a pink Corvette.

“You walk out looking as close to Barbie as we could possibly do it. There’s some assembly required,” Dr. Blyer said.

©2023 Cox Media Group