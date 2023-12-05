VIDEO: DeSantis raises red flag on 'invasion' of military-aged Chinese men illegally entering U.S.

Governor Ron DeSantis expressed concern over what he characterized as an “invasion” of the United States in response to a video released on Monday, depicting a sizable group of migrants, primarily consisting of Chinese nationals, crossing the border. NewsNation correspondent Jorge Ventura released the video, showcasing men lined up with their belongings who reportedly breached open gaps in the U.S. southern border barrier.

HAPPENING NOW🚨 Large groups of migrants , mostly Chinese national men crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs , CA @NewsNation



Tomorrow San Diego County officials will vote on whether the county will spend $3 million in taxpayer funds for… pic.twitter.com/mPN46jr7yH — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 4, 2023

DeSantis remarked, “This is not normal. Our country is being invaded,” emphasizing the need for decisive action. He asserted that there is no room for half measures or excuses and called for putting an end to the invasion by confronting the cartels and completing the construction of the border wall. As he positions himself for a presidential border campaign, DeSantis advocates employing the military against Mexican drug cartels and deploying forces along the southern border to halt what he perceives as an “invasion.”

Citing his observations at the border during the summer, DeSantis expressed dismay at the perceived inability to enforce the territorial integrity of the nation. Regarding the border wall, his plan involves utilizing the military to support border patrol efforts in securing the region until physical barriers can be fully established.

