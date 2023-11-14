VIDEO: DeSantis laughs-off idea of accepting the vice presidential role on GOP ticket

During a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis explicitly stated that he would not entertain the role of a vice-presidential candidate.

When a reporter inquired about the possibility of a “[former U.N. Ambassador Nikki] Haley-DeSantis” or “DeSantis-Haley” ticket for the 2024 presidential election, DeSantis responded firmly, asserting, “The only tickets that are in the future are with DeSantis at the top. I have no interest in being the number 2. Respectfully.”

He continued, expressing his belief that he can contribute more to the country in his current role than as a vice president or in similar positions. DeSantis emphasized, “VP and some of these other things – I can do more here for the country than that. So, we’ll be at the top one way or another.”

The inquiry regarding Nikki Haley arose amid heightened tensions between DeSantis and the former South Carolina governor. Their recent exchanges during a Republican debate focused on issues such as China and the environment.

