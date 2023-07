Mitch McConnell Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, L-R, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA). McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)