VIDEO: $80 million F-35 fighter jet crashes on takeoff from Albuquerque airport; pilot injured

Marines order stand down All Marine Corps aircraft, inside and outside the U.S., were grounded Monday in the wake of the crash of a stealth F-35 jet in South Carolina that led military officials to ask the public for help in finding the $80 million jet. (FrozenShutter/Getty Images)

An F-35 fighter jet has just crashed during takeoff at Albuquerque International Airport, New Mexico.

The pilot did eject from the aircraft just in time and is reported to be okay and being transported to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, stealth multirole combat aircraft designed for air superiority and strike missions; it also has electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. Lockheed Martin is the prime F-35 contractor with principal partners Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems.

