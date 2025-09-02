News

U.S. faces international tourism drop in 2025

By Laurel Lee
International Tourism Travelers Stand in line at a security checkpoint before boarding their international flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in DFW Airport, Texas.
By Laurel Lee

The United States is experiencing an 8.2% decline in international tourism in 2025.

This is resulting in a $12.5 billion loss in visitor spending and making it the only major economy facing such a downturn.

Factors contributing to this decline include geopolitical tensions, rising travel costs, and policy shifts that have deterred foreign visitors.

While tourism from Central and South America has increased, countries like India and China have seen a decline in visitors to the US.

Cities like Seattle, Portland, and Detroit are seeing sharp drops in tourist numbers, with projections suggesting a delayed recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

The tourism slump is expected to have ripple effects on ancillary industries and job losses, prompting calls for urgent reforms such as visa waivers and targeted promotions to rebuild the U.S.’s appeal as a global destination.

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

