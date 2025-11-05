Trump-themed burger joint raided by ICE, replaced by new restaurant

A Trump-themed burger chain in Houston, Texas, that closed down after its owner was arrested by ICE has been replaced by a new pizza restaurant.

The former Trump Burger location now features signs for Empire Pizza, though it is unclear if the new restaurant is open to the public.

The chain, owned by Roland Beainy, closed in October following legal issues, and all of Beainy’s restaurants - which were themed around the U.S. president and sold burgers stamped with “Trump” - have now closed.

Beainy, a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon, was arrested by ICE in May for overstaying his visa, and he is now in immigration proceedings.

The landlord of the Kemah Trump Burger location has also sued Beainy for breaching the lease agreement and owing nearly $40,000.

