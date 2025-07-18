Video showing a CEO and his co-worker at a Coldplay concert goes viral

What was thought to be a sincere, bashful moment at a concert turns into the latest internet scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron attended a recent Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. and was caught embracing with an HR employee at his company. Both are reportedly married, and not to each other. And it was all highlighted on the ‘Kiss Cam’ during the show. Checkout the video below (courtesy of @PopBase)

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

