Video showing a CEO and his co-worker at a Coldplay concert goes viral

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour With Elyanna And Willow - Las Vegas, NV Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
What was thought to be a sincere, bashful moment at a concert turns into the latest internet scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron attended a recent Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. and was caught embracing with an HR employee at his company. Both are reportedly married, and not to each other. And it was all highlighted on the ‘Kiss Cam’ during the show. Checkout the video below (courtesy of @PopBase)

