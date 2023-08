Trump indictment in Georgia: Former president to surrender at Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday after he and 18 others were indicted in a yearslong investigation into election interference in Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

Trump faces 13 charges, including violation of Georgia’s RICO Act, filing false documents and several conspiracy charges. He is accused of heading a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which he lost to President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes, according to WSB.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the investigation and others focused on his conduct are politically motivated as he campaigns for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the area around the Rice Street Jail will be under a hard lockdown when Trump surrenders. Earlier this week, Trump’s attorneys negotiated a $200,000 bond for their client, WSB reported.

As of Thursday morning, nine of Trump’s co-defendants have turned themselves in to face charges.

On Wednesday, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith and former Georgia GOP officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer surrendered at Fulton County Jail. One day earlier, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall turned themselves in to authorities.

Several other people also face charges in connection with the investigation, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

