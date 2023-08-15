By the numbers: What are the charges Trump is facing?

A grand jury on Monday returned a fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump, who is facing dozens of charges related to his handling of classified documents, efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and hush-money payments made before the 2016 presidential election.

In the latest indictment, Trump and 18 others were accused of violating Georgia’s RICO Act to change the outcome of the election in Trump’s favor. In 2020, President Joe Biden won Georgia by a 11,779-vote margin, according to WSB-TV.

Trump has denied all charges, saying he has done nothing wrong and that the investigations are aimed at knocking him out of the 2024 race for the White House.

In addition to his presidential campaign, here is what Trump is facing this year:

The charges

91: The number of charges Trump is facing in the four indictments.

40: The largest number of charges in any one of the indictments. Federal prosecutors have filed 40 charges against Trump related to classified documents recovered last year from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The indictments

1st indictment (March 30, 2023): Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of covering up alleged state and federal election law violations. The indictment says Trump falsified business records about payoffs to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal and a Trump Tower doorman.

Daniels and McDougal both claim to have had an affair with Trump, something he denies. The doorman, Dino Sajudin, allegedly had information claiming Trump fathered a child out of wedlock, according to The Associated Press.

According to the indictment, $130,000 was paid to Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — $150,000 to McDougal and $30,000 to the Sajudin to buy their silence in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump pleaded not guilty on April 4. A trial date has been set for March 25, 2024. The trial is scheduled to be held in New York City.

2nd indictment (June 9, 2023): The second indictment centers on classified documents Trump took from the White House when he left in 2021. According to Smith, Trump showed some of the papers to people who did not have security clearances to view the material.

Smith also charges that Trump tried to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence” by asking a person who works for him at his Mar-a-Lago home to delete video footage at the estate. According to Smith, he obstructed justice and made false statements.

On June 13, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts. On July 27, Smith filed a superseding indictment that added three more charges, bringing the total to 40. The charges include counts of willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act, felony counts of obstruction-related crimes and two felony counts of false statements.

A trial date has been set for May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

3rd indictment (Aug. 1, 2023): Trump was charged with felony counts connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to pressure officials into overturning the 2020 presidential election results. He pleaded not guilty at a court hearing on Aug. 3.

The former president is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. The indictment alleges that Trump and his co-conspirators attempted to organize fraudulent slates of electors in seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Six unindicted co-conspirators were listed in the indictment. They were not identified by name in court records, although the indictment shed light on their identities.

4th indictment (Aug. 14, 2023): Trump is one of 19 people accused of racketeering in order to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. In a 98-page indictment obtained by WSB, authorities said the group “refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Monday that Trump and his 18 co-defendants will have until noon EDT on Aug. 25 to surrender to authorities.

What is included in the fourth indictment?

Court records show the charges filed in Georgia include dozens of criminal allegations.

41: The total number of criminal counts detailed in the indictment. They include several counts of forgery, conspiracy and making false statements.

19: The total number of people charged. Among the defendants are Trump, former New York Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and more.

13: The number of charges filed against Trump. The charges were identified in the indictment as:

Violation of the Georgia RICO Act.

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Filing false documents.

Two counts of false statements and writings.

Two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit forgery.

Two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

