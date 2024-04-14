Trending

Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield, wife Emily Wilkinson announce birth of first child

Baker Mayfield, Emily Wilkinson

New addition: Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, welcomed their first child, a girl, on April 9. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, announced the birth of their first child on Saturday.

Wilkinson posted the news on her Instagram Story account, WJW-TV reported.

Kova Jade Mayfield was born on April 9 and weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

“Baby girl joined us Tuesday night just before 7:30 pm,” Wilkinson wrote on Instagram Story. “She is truly everything we prayed for, and more. We’re enjoying life as a family of 4 -- Fergus (their dog) is so gentle & curious.”

“My heart could explode at any minute,” Wilkinson, an influencer who has more than 220,000 followers on Instagram, said while posting a photo of her husband and daughter bonding. “I swear, Bake was born to be a dad.”

It has been an exciting offseason for Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and was the No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Browns (and No. 1 overall) in the 2018 NFL draft.

Mayfield who spent his four seasons in Cleveland, played for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He joined the Buccaneers in 2023 and led Tampa Bay to a 9-8 record and the NFC South division title. During the regular season, Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He added six touchdowns in the postseason as Tampa Bay reached the divisional round before losing to eventual NFC champion Detroit.

In March, Mayfield and the Bucs agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract, WTVT reported.

The couple got married on July 6, 2019, People reported. They announced Wilkinson’s pregnancy in December 2023, according to WJW.

