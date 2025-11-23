Local

Suspect who shot and killed Deputy in Vero Beach has died

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Deputy Terri Sweeting-Mashkow (WFTV)
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect who shot and killed Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow has died from his injuries as of 3:41 p.m. today.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the community for its continued support during these difficult times.

Deputy Sweeting-Mashkow was posthumously promoted to Sergeant at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and will now be addressed as Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow.

Law enforcement says the funeral service information for Sergeant Sweeting-Mashkow will be provided at a later date.

For individuals wishing to make donations or offer assistance to the sheriff’s office, please contact Jennifer Gelesky. Her contact information is as follows: telephone number 772-978-6316, and email address jgelesky@ircsheriff.org.

She will ensure that each donation and offer of assistance is managed with respect and directed appropriately.

