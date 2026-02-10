Search for Nancy Guthrie: Law enforcement expected to release surveillance photo

TUCSON, Ariz. — After more than a week of no apparent leads, law enforcement is expected to release a surveillance photo showing a potential “subject” in the case of missing woman, Nancy Guthrie.

NBC News reported that the photo may be released as soon as Tuesday afternoon, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

The image shows a person wearing a mask and carrying a backpack or tools, CNN and NBC News reported.

Earlier, the FBI said it had no suspects or persons of interest in the case, CNN reported.

More details of the final hours before Guthrie’s apparent kidnapping are coming to light.

That includes clarification on the church service that she had planned to attend.

CNN reported she was not going to the service in person; rather, she was expected to watch the livestream with friends at a home nearby. When she didn’t come as planned, one of her friends contacted her family.

Guthrie’s family reported her missing around noon on Feb. 1, NBC News reported. She was last seen the night before, having dinner at the home of her daughter, Annie Guthrie, in Tucson, Arizona, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said.

Her other daughter, “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has released several videos pleading for the return of her mother, including a solo one released on Monday that said that she believed her mother was “still out there” and asked for help finding her 84-year-old mother.

“We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help,” she said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group