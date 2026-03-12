Temple Israel shooting: Suspect dead, multiple media outlets report

Police in West Bloomfield, Michigan, responded to reports of shots being fired at a synagogue.

The alleged incident happened at Temple Israel and schools and houses of worship are being told to shelter in place, WXYZ reported.

Michigan Live reported that a vehicle crashed into the building then shots were fired. WDIV said it was a truck and that it intentionally crashed into the synagogue. The truck then caught fire.

The Associated Press noted that smoke was billowing from the roof of the temple.

Suspect dead in vehicle

Update 2:51 p.m. ET, March 12: The suspect was found dead in the vehicle that was driven into the building, Oakland County Sheriff Michaedl Bouchard said. No children or staff were hurt, but a security guard was hit by the vehicle. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, CNN reported.

Police believe everyone has been accounted for.

President briefed

Update 2:36 p.m. ET, March 12: President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

She did not give any other details.

First responders said they found what appeared to be explosives in the back of the vehicle, CNN reported.

Suspect dead

Update 2:06 p.m. ET, March 12: The AP reported that the suspect is dead. The AP cited a source familiar with the situation. CNN also reported the same information, citing a federal law enforcement official who was briefed on the information.

The gunman was armed with a rifle, the AP reported. Police are trying to identify the person and find out a possible motive.

Along with the FBI, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene, CNN reported.

Extra security

Update 2:03 p.m. ET, March 12: Extra security is being deployed to Jewish facilities in the Bloomfield Township area, CNN reported.

“All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, according to CNN.

Suspect at large

Update 1:52 p.m. ET, March 12: Police said security guards exchanged gunfire with the suspect, but the person is at large, the AP reported.

No deaths have been reported. There are also no confirmed injuries, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, during a news conference aired on CNN.

Original report: Temple Israel has a preschool and a large congregation, WDIV said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X.com that agents are at the scene.

FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. @FBIDetroit — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

Police are clearing the building, the AP reported. Officials granted about a dozen parents permission to enter the synagogue to pick up their children from an early childhood learning center.

Temple Israel says on its website that it is the country’s largest Reform synagogue with 12,000 members.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit told all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building," the AP reported.

