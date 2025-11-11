Road trip: NC woman wins $4M scratch-off after 260-mile trek

Well, at least she can pay for her gas.

A North Carolina woman won $4 million after revealing the prize in a $30 scratch-off ticket. It was a long road for Swati Amin, of Charlotte. She bought the ticket in Asheville, which is about 130 miles west of the Queen City.

According to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release, Amin’s 260-mile round trip to buy a ticket was not unusual.

She bought her lucky Carolina Black Premier ticket from BJ’s Food Mart in Asheville. Amin told lottery officials that she sometimes works at the store, adding that she bought her lucky ticket after finishing her shift.

Amin collected her winnings on Nov. 7. She had to choose between an annuity of $200,000 paid over 20 years or a lump sum of $2.4 million. She chose the lump sum, and after federal and state taxes were deducted she netted $1,722,008.

The odds of winning the $4 million top prize are 1 in 2,462,700, according to the promotion.

Swati Amin of Charlotte tried her luck on a $30 Carolina Black Premier scratch-off from BJ's Food Mart on Michigan Avenue in Asheville and won a $4 million top prize! Congratulations, Swati! Two $4 million prizes remain to be claimed. https://t.co/umYHdUVAKi pic.twitter.com/OPSHBYOEyE — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) November 10, 2025

The Carolina Black Premier game debuted in July with three $4 million top prizes, along with six $100,000 prizes. Two $4 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes have yet to be claimed, lottery officials said.

