Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome third child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child together.

The power couple said Rocki Irish Mayers was born Sept. 13, according to an Instagram post.

They announced the pregnancy during this year’s Met Gala back in May, The Associated Press reported.

A$AP Rocky, who was co-chair of the May event, said at the time, "It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

They had their first son, RZA, in 2022, two years after their relationship went public.

They welcomed son Riot Rose in 2023

She told British Vogue in 2020 that she planned on having a large family.

“I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em,” she said. “The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

